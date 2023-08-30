Justified: City Primeval season 2: Timothy Olyphant on the future

Is there a legitimate chance of a Justified: City Primeval season 2 following the events of the epic finale? Make no mistake that we 100% want it, even if we more than recognize that this is very much not a sure thing right now. FX has not said anything and beyond just that, they may not until the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over.

Beyond the shadow of a doubt, ending the “limited series” with Boyd Crowder’s return is a way to ensure people want more down the road. The producers have already said they’re happy even if this is it — they did take a big swing and with that, get a chance to go out largely on their own terms.

Now if the show does come back, it’s 100% a sure thing that you have to bring Walton Goggins back around — but beyond that, isn’t there room for some others? Winona showed up briefly in the finale, but what about Ava? Clearly, there’s a lot of story to be explored there.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Timothy Olyphant made it clear that he’s open to just about anything when it comes to cast members coming back:

“I can only tell you from my point of view, that if we are so lucky to get to do more, I feel like we could bring any cast member back from either incarnation of the show … The world expanded. The writers deserve a tremendous amount of credit for taking this big swing.”

If we could get another season in 2025, we’d consider ourselves pretty darn happy — especially since we know how busy everyone is. In a way, mortality could be a big theme for whatever is next. Raylan seemed fine to retire, but Boyd could set up for one last hurrah. It could also be the last one for the franchise itself. After all, if Boyd is taken down again, where else do you go?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

