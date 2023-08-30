America’s Got Talent: Mumuration closes out live show #2

If there was one thing we were prepared to see entering America’s Got Talent tonight, it was the return of Murmuration. Remember that they were Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer act! They were fantastic during the auditions and because of that, we had to think that they would bring it all over again here.

So, did that happen? Well, things started off here with a pretty elaborate intro package that was all about giving us a better sense of how difficult and complicated all of the movements here are. This is, without a doubt, a really difficult performance to put together. The precision has to be there, but it also needs to be emotional and generate some sort of reaction from the audience. After all, isn’t it just hollow otherwise? We tend to think so.

After watching what we saw tonight, it feels pretty clear that Murmuration was the best act of the night. They may be one of the best acts of the entire season and a favorite to win. This was a legitimate Las Vegas act, well-choreographed and emotional and totally unique. The entire act was also about loving one another and trying to stop hate in the world — it is amazing to think how it was executed, and how it almost felt perfect.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about this act in general, though, is their unique ability to get everyone out there to stop down and just watch — they can make time stand still and for a few moments, this is the only thing that matters.

After all of this, doesn’t it feel pretty clear that they are a lock for the next round? Basically, we’re in a spot now where everyone else is competing for second place.

