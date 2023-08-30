America’s Got Talent: Dani Kerr performs ‘The Truth’

Tonight on America’s Got Talent we had a chance to see the return of Dani Kerr and with that, a new original song in “The Truth.” Did this prove to be a really fantastic choice for her to move forward in the competition?

For us personally, we’ll say that the start of it was nothing short of outstanding. She’s got a great country-rock voice that can tilt in a couple of different directions and honestly, we were hoping that it would lean a little bit more in the latter direction. We could’ve easily see her more in the Janis Joplin vein. The chorus of “The Truth,” though, was a little more country with lyrics describing a “one-pony town” and a lot of other staples of the genre.

We do think that she is a really talented singer and with that alone, she has a lot of fans out there. This will help her to potentially advance, but we do think that if she’d leaned a little bit more into folk or rock music here, she may have a slightly better chance.

In the end, though, the most important thing to personally state here is how impressive it is anytime that we see someone come out and do an original song on this show. That is not something that is easy to do — not only are you putting yourself on the line as a vocalist, but you also area as a songwriter. You are showing America everything about yourself at the same exact time.

The hardest thing about the future here

Tomorrow night, only two acts are going to advance to the next round — that’s a tough beat, especially for acts that are in really competitive categories. Remember here that there are a LOT of singers on the program as of right now.

What did you think about the return of Dani Kerr on America’s Got Talent tonight?

