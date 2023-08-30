Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, or Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? We obviously know that we’d love to see all three shows back.

There are a number of different things that we should go ahead and say here from the jump. First and foremost, the bad news — all three shows are off the air tonight. What’s going on here? Well, the answer here is, unfortunately, the same as it has been for a little while now. The WGA strike has been going for almost four months now, and we have seen the SAG-AFTRA strike go for a good month and a half at this point. We wish we could say that there was an end in sight ahead for either one of these things but, unfortunately, that is not the case.

Because of this, we are still going to be waiting at least several months to see the franchise back on the air. We’re still trying to hold out hope that we could see them in late January but honestly, it may be early February at this point. The lack of clear negotiations at the moment makes us think at this point that this is going on well past Labor Day.

Why can’t the networks and studios go ahead and pay the writers and actors what they deserve? They have to realize at this point what a disaster this whole ordeal is, and we hope that this will cause them to spring into action.

Just remember this at present

The writers and actors still very much are hoping to return to work! They want to make it happen, but it will take a fair deal in order for that to take place.

