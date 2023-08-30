Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: BB Power of Invincibility players

Who took part in the Big Brother 25 – BB Power of Invincibility Competition today? It is a little bit of an ongoing mystery.

Before we dive any deeper here, let’s start off with what was announced in advance. Viewers voted over the past several days (until Monday) for four people to take part in some sort of competition. The winner receives this mystery power, which we know can cancel either this week or next week’s eviction. Throughout the day, they have all been summoned outside the house — the competition is probably somewhere else on the lot, and they are trying to keep people out roughly the same time to ensure no one figures anything out. They are also being called in alphabetical order.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

So who played? Well, at the time of this writing, Cirie has already confirmed to Izzy that she was chosen, but she also doesn’t think that she did a particularly good job at it. Meanwhile, Jag did make a subtle smile towards the camera at one point that makes us think that he got chosen. That would make sense given he is in danger.

Our prediction going into this was that these two would likely be picked along with Matt and either America or Cory — a lot depends on if casual viewers or superfans are the main voting block.

We’ll have more on who actually gets chosen here as soon as we learn — stay tuned!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother, including the state of the vote

Who did you want to see win the Big Brother 25 Power of Invincibility Competition?

Share in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







