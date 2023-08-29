Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Cirie, Felicia conflict; vote debates

Welcome to day 28 in Big Brother 25! What sort of chaos will we get to see over the next several hours? If it is anything like yesterday, we’re sure that we are in for a lot of messiness.

Last night, the drama hit another level after Felicia told Jared that she had a final two with Cirie, but that she’d rather have one with him because she talks too much. Then, Jared went and told Cirie and now, there’s a lot of trust that’s been lost there. Beyond just that, there is still not a consensus as to who to evict between Jag and Blue.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

At this point, we honestly see things going either way. The funniest thing is that if everyone just got a little more clued in, we tend to think that America and Bowie Jane would jump on board the plan without much effort. What does Blue really provide to anyone’s game other than Jared? Jag is someone who will go after Red and Cameron and is a shield, which we have heard Matt and others already say this morning. Somehow, though, we do think there will be more back-and-forth on this over the next few hours.

In the end, though, we do tend to think that if Blue stays this week, there is a scenario where Jared starts to eventually reduce some of Cirie’s numbers — it may not happen now, but it could down the road.

Why are feeds down now?

There’s a chance everyone may be finding something else out about the BB Power of Invincibility, as the vote closed yesterday and this needs to get done in time for the show on Thursday night. We still think that Cirie, Matt, Cory / America, or Jag are the most likely people to compete.

Related – Check out other discussion now when it comes to Big Brother 25, including the latest on the Power of Invincibility

What are you hoping to see through all of Big Brother 25 today?

Be sure to let us know now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







