Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: The Power of Invincibility mystery

Now that the Veto Ceremony is over within the Big Brother 25 house, we are happy to move more into the next all-important subject. So what is it here? Let’s just say that it is tied very much into the BB Power of Invincibility.

Over the past few days, much of America has voted to see which four houseguests could be competing for the power. Have the houseguests already been told about this happening in the game?

Well, for the time being things are a little hard to read, and they may have been told not to say much publicly. Jared came out of a short Diary Room earlier with a pleased look on his face, but it’s hard to really think that he’d be in the top 4 unless all of Cirie’s fans also voted for him. We personally think she is in there alongside Matt, and then also possibly one of America / Cory and maybe also Jag, given that he’s been in some danger. It’s possible that the players have all been told something is happening and at this point, that is more or less it.

Given that the recipient of the power will be revealed on Thursday, we tend to think that at some point over the next day or two, that competition will happen.

As for the game at present…

It feels like Blue is the target still for Cirie’s group, but Izzy is waffling in fear of losing her relationship with Cory. Of course, there’s a chance that she could eventually lose this anyway, but there is a risk associated with the blindside. Jag still thinks that he’s safe, but he has had some conversations. Meanwhile, Blue has done little campaigning, but also had a long conversation with Felicia made all the funnier by the fact that she thinks that Felicia is Jared’s mom. (Jared said his mom was in the house over the weekend, but let her believe it was someone else.)

