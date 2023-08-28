Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results, week 4

Now that the week 4 Veto Ceremony has transpired within the Big Brother 25 house, why not get more into the specifics?

First and foremost, let’s get the basics out of the way: Head of Household Cameron nominated Jag and Blue for eviction and over the weekend, Red won the Power of Veto. Given that he is Cameron’s #1 ally, we don’t think it comes as much of a shock that they made their plan together for the week. Jag is their target — the only reason they’d change it is in the event they had some sort of long-term cover. They think that they have an alliance with Cirie and their crew — they don’t, but they are pretty oblivious of that for now.

We don’t have to go any further to tell you that the Veto was not used at the Ceremony today, and the nominees remain the same. This was expected.

So, where do the votes now lie?

For most of the weekend, it seemed like Cirie, Felicia, and Izzy had a plan in place to take out Blue, but after it seems like Cameron / Red may target her anyway if she stays in the house, we could be seeing a situation where they change the mind … but also possibly change it again. Remember that there has been a whole flurry of flip-flopping throughout this season, and we see fundamentally zero reason to think that it is going to change at some point in the near future.

Remember that Cameron holds the tiebreaker for the week so if Jag does find a way to stick around, he is going to need to get six votes in order to do so.

