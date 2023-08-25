Big Brother 25: What is the BB Power of Invincibility? New vote

There is a new power entering the Big Brother 25 house sooner rather than later, and it is known as the BB Power of Invincibility. So, how does it work?

Well, let’s just start by saying that this is going to be a way to potentially prolong the season, which they absolutely need to do since this is 100 days along. America (the country, not the player) will have a chance to vote on the top four, and they will compete in a competition to earn the power next week. This will allow them to save an evictee in the two evictions that follow, and that could include themselves. Isn’t this interesting? If nothing else, it is a better power than the Coup D’etat since it is really just prolonging a game as opposed to changing it forever.

So who is going to get this? We know that America’s Vote is going to lead to a lot of obvious America jokes. We do think that she is going to be a big contender for this alongside Cory. Cirie obviously has a huge fanbase, and we also think that we are going to be seeing a lot of people vote for Matt because he is so inherently likable.

Of course, anyone who gets this power has to be really careful since it can be both a blessing as well as a curse. You don’t want to get a big target on your back, right? That is one of those things that is an inherent danger about this sort of thing, and absolutely that is something that you cannot ignore here!

We’re excited to see who is chosen next week when the results are revealed…

