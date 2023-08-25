Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH, Pressure Cooker?

Following tonight’s Big Brother 25 episode, we are going to see an event like no other: The Pressure Cooker HoH Competition! This is a comp best known because of Big Brother 6, where Kaysar ended up being main character in a moment that was truly iconic.

So what is going to happen tonight? We certainly hope for something that is every bit as intense, but also something that will allow us to really see contestants fight it out for a long period of time. This is not an overtly physical battle; instead, it is all about how badly you want it.

Earlier today, we made it clear that this is one America will likely be super-eager to win. She has spoken about season 6 on the feeds and we think that she’d love nothing more than to win the whole thing at the end of the day. Of course, that was still far from guaranteed since there are people like Red and Cameron who feel like they need to win this. Their victory would be one of the only scenarios where Cirie and Izzy could be in some danger.

So what actually happened tonight?

We can already tell you that this is scaryverse-themed, so a lot of the players are doing this in near-darkness. They can squat, but they cannot kneel or sit. They also cannot leave to pee. This lasts however long it lasts, and as they all leave they have to take an envelope.

Updates!

When the feeds came back, hilarious one of them was on Felicia just sitting there while everyone else held onto their buttons.

What did you think is going to happen entering tonight’s Big Brother 25 Pressure Cooker competition?

