Big Brother 25: Was Hisam Goueli evicted from the game?

Was tonight’s Big Brother 25 the chance to say goodbye to Hisam Goueli from the game? Entering the episode, there was some chaos…

After all, consider this: Cirie, Izzy, and Felicia debated for several days whether or not it made sense to get Cameron out of the house over Hisam. Remember here that Hisam was remorseful for being so controlling and, beyond that, we saw him actually campaign hard. One of the reasons why we saw Felicia in particular want to flip the vote, even in the final minutes, is because of Cameron not even trying to fight for his life. She hated his arrogance and at the same time, she thought that he would be loyal if he were to stay.

Did we think Hisam would be evicted today? Yes, but this wasn’t a 100% thing like it was last week with Reilly. This felt like it could be a last-minute decision that was messy and everyone all the more frazzled going into the iconic Pressure Cooker Competition. We certainly didn’t think there would be enough room on the episode tonight to get into all of it.

So what happened during the episode?

Well, there was no way to compress everything that happened leading up to the vote, but Hisam did make a hard pitch and promised loyalty to anyone who kept him. Heck, he even threw Cameron under the block in his speech!

So what were the votes at the end of the day? It was (ugh) unanimous, which is really getting tiring at this point. Why can’t we see a hinky vote at this point?

