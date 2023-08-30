America’s Got Talent: Sharpe Family Singers buzzed on live show

Tonight marked the second America’s Got Talent live show of the season, and we anticipated of course big things from Sharpe Family Singers. They are an enormous success on YouTube with 1.7 million subscribers, but what we saw tonight was that popularity online does not always lead to critical acclaim.

We will say for starters that the song choice in “Carry On My Wayward Son” was one that we really appreciated, but we say someone as a family of the track — and also Supernatural, which featured it for many years. However, the judges didn’t care for this at all and felt like it was too much of a departure from who they are — Howie Mandel even buzzed it!

Is there an argument to be made that this represented somewhat of an identity crisis? You could argue so, just as you can also argue that this band is not necessarily made for the mainstream music market. We do think that they are immensely talented. Their lane is clearly, at least per what they’ve done on YouTube, more animated songs, theatrical numbers, and performances that are right within the pop-culture zeitgeist. We respect them for wanting to get beyond that, even if you can argue that it was dated compared to what else was happening on the night.

Here’s the good thing for this group: They have a big support base! While performing second on the night is not necessarily something that inspires a lot of hope for their future (typically, acts who perform later have a better chance), you never know with this show! We have seen some surprises before, and we certainly would not be shocked if there are also some other surprises coming down the road.\

