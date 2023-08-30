Magnum PI season 6 revival hopes: Impact of earlier timeslot

As some of you out there know, there is currently no Magnum PI season 6 planned — at least per reports from earlier this summer. Have we given up hope? Far from it. Remember that this fanbase has saved the series once before; why wouldn’t they find a way to do that again?

We do at least think it is curious that no final season was mentioned in the recently-unveiled key art, especially when NBC has done that for other shows like The Blacklist and This Is Is. Is there a chance they will change this eventually? Maybe, but for now, it’s not there … and even if it was, there is always a chance that the series lands a new home elsewhere. (Remember that this weekend, the first four seasons of the show are going to be up for streaming on Freevee.)

Yesterday, there was a small stroke of good news as we learned that the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series will be arriving a little bit sooner than expected on Wednesdays — think 9:00 p.m. Eastern as opposed to 10:00. On the surface, this may not feel like much, but we honestly think it is a pretty big deal. Historically shows airing at 9:00 perform significantly better than the following hour, at least when it comes to live+same-day numbers. It also spares the show some competition from cable. Since there isn’t a ton of scripted content on this fall, the only major threats to it are probably Survivor / The Amazing Race on CBS at that time.

It goes without saying, but this timeslot should lead to better ratings … and a possible look to the future? We can’t speak to whether or not NBC is going to change their mind, but strong numbers here could go a long way for a future home elsewhere. We’ll take any bit of good news at this point.

Also remember…

Because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it will probably take a lot of time for any sort of future news to be announced. Even more so than with the first cancellation, this process is going to require some patience.

(Photo: NBC.)

