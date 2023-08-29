Virgin River season 5: Does Netflix have a big plan?

Do you want to know something pretty crazy when it comes to Virgin River season 5? Well, this is not that hard to spell out. We are just over a week away from it premiering on Netflix!

With that being said, clearly this is one of the strangest premieres in the history of the show. After all, we are now over a month into the SAG-AFTRA strike and this is one of the biggest shows to come out at this point in the process. Unless the cast banked a lot of press a month-plus in advance, there won’t be many interviews. Promoting this show is going to be more of a challenge than ever.

Is Netflix going to compensate for this somewhat? The obvious answer is that they work to give actors and writers what they deserve, even if we know they are not the only party involved in these discussions. Beyond this, there are also some other things that they could work to do.

1. Release a lot of pre-recorded content – They had to film a lot of stuff back when filming was taking place, right?

2. Try some viral marketing – Can you wish Virgin River in places that it does not always get a lot of exposure?

3. Court your dedicated audience – This is probably the most important thing, given that this show has never had some avalanche of press and mostly has succeeded on the strength of word-of-mouth. This will probably be the primary strategy once more.

The biggest silver lining

We do recognize already that the series has a season 6 renewal and as a result of that, we have less of a reason to be concerned over the long-term future. We do also think viewers will discover season 5 over time, even if not everyone is aware of it right away.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Virgin River, including a trailer for what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Virgin River season 5?

Do you think it will still draw decent numbers even with everything that is happening? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







