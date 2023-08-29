Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Power of Invincibility comp starts

When it comes to this particular Big Brother 25 live feed update, let’s just say that we have good news and bad.

So where should we start? Well, for everyone curious, the BB Power of Invincibility Competition has begun! However, it is not altogether clear who was chosen to be in the top four and/or who is getting to compete. Every single houseguest is leaving seemingly through the front door for this, so production may be making it seem like they are teleporting in and out to take part in the twist. They are going in alphabetical order; America was the first to take part, and we know that Bowie Jane and Cirie have also participated on some level.

Now, Cirie has suggested that she did not get to take part on the feeds, but is she telling the truth? Given that the prize here is a power that will allow someone to cancel an eviction over the next two weeks, whoever wins it may end up being secretive. It is clear that Jag and Blue need it the most since they are the two currently sitting on the block; however, we highly doubt that Blue gets chosen. Jag at least has a good shot.

Depending on what happens as a result of this, we may or may not see the plan for this week change. The decision on who to evict has juggled back and forth even before the Veto Ceremony happened; we wouldn’t be shocked if Jag gets targeted just because it’s the safer move, but we’ve also seen the safer move the past couple of evictions and it may be time for a little more of a risk.

(Personally, we hope someone melts down over not being in the top 4, mostly for entertainment purposes.)

Related – What transpired when it comes to Cirie and Felicia overnight?

