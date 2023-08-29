The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon spoilers: Last of Us comparisons

Is the upcoming The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on AMC going to be a little bit too similar to The Last of Us for some people? In the short amount of time since the spin-off released its first trailer, we have heard this question out there online.

Ultimately, here’s the reason why that is: At some point during Daryl Dixon, Norman Reedus’ character will find himself helping to bring a young person named Laurent somewhere for the sake of humanity’s future. The parallel between Joel and Ellie’s journey in the video game / the HBO series is abundantly clear. Does this mean that the shows are exactly the same, though? Far from it.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Greg Nicotero had the following to say about what we are getting here and how this story does stand out:

“It’s really a continuation of Daryl’s story … He’s willing to deliver this kid, but that’s not his sole purpose. His purpose is he has people at home he has to get back to. He needs to get back to Judith, and Carol, and the people at the Commonwealth … He kind of got hoodwinked into this detour to France. I think the idea that he connects with this kid feels a little like The Last of Us, but once you get into the journey, it doesn’t feel quite as similar to me. They’re different enough that you can enjoy both.”

We certainly know that one difference could be the pretense or idea of a cure. This was a huge driving force for the Pedro Pascal – Bella Ramsey series, but for a long time one of the central tenets of The Walking Dead itself is that there really is no cure for the zombie virus. Everyone just has to just try and survive to the best of their ability.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

