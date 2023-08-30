Ahsoka season 1 episode 4 preview: Where the training leads

Next week on Ahsoka season 1 episode 4, it feels like we are going to see a little more of a culmination of the story so far, no? Ezra Bridger and Thrawn are still parts of the series’ endgame and yet, Dave Filoni is clearly taking his time to get there.

Let’s make this clear — by no means was episode 3 bad. There was an epic space battle and some of the effects we saw here were pretty impressive. Yet, how much did we as an audience really learn? The characters learned something sure, but they are more catching up to us. Sabine and Ahsoka have at least realized further that they need to stay on the same page if they are actually going to succeed in their search.

So as we move forward into what’s next, it is pretty clear that Baylan Skoll is on a hunting expedition. We imagine that the action-adventure portion of the story is going to reach new heights. What is Ahsoka’s end goal? Sure, a lot of it is tied to Bridger, but another part of it is really about preserving a certain type of order and also eradicating remnants of the empire. All of this training is going to be coming to use, right?

Of course, it goes without saying that we hope the next episode is a little bit longer, and we are sure several upcoming ones will be! We don’t view what we saw with a shorter episode 3 as a harbinger for some things to come. This is really all about just trying to craft a narrative that fits a certain checkpoint the story wants to hit.

Even if Ahsoka has yet to fully it its full potential entering episode 4, we do think it is becoming easier for non-Rebels fans to follow. Also, there’s no question that these characters are likable! That does go a long way.

