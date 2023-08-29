Ahsoka season 1 ratings: What are we seeing so far?

As we get prepared to see Ahsoka season 1 episode 3 on Disney+ later on in the evening, why not spend a moment to discuss ratings?

We certainly do think that there was a lot of curiosity in advance over how the Rosario Dawson series would fare and honestly, we understand why. Just think about it for a moment like this: The Ahsoka Tano character has a big audience dating back from the animated shows but, at the same time, the amount of source material out there already may have intimidated some viewers away, thinking that it almost required some required viewing in advance. (We think the new show can be enjoyed with little knowledge, but it is significantly better for longtime fans of the character and others like Sabine Wren.)

As of right now, we would classify the early viewing totals for Ahsoka as “solid,” but also possibly evidence that either the SAG-AFTRA strike or the learning curve for the character may be having some sort of impact.

According to a new report from Deadline (citing Samba TV), 1.2 million households watched the first episode of the season over a five-day period. That puts the start of it right on par with Andor, another series set in this universe that might not be as immediately appealing or well-known to a mainstream crowd. For some other comparable figures, Obi-Wan Kenobi dominated with 2.4 million households for its first episode, which benefited clearly from the iconic title character as well as Darth Vader. Meanwhile, The Mandalorian season 3 started off with 1.7 million.

For now, we do feel pretty hopeful over the future of Ahsoka on Disney+, but at the same time we have to remember here that this is not a cheap show to make and it has to do whatever it can to maintain an audience.

