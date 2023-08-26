Ahsoka season 1 episode 3 preview: The biggest challenge

As many of you are well-aware at this point, Ahsoka season 1 episode 3 is coming to Disney+ in just a matter of a few short days! The ambition is there, the drama should be top-tier, and we are imagining that there will be a few surprises. Could we actually see Ahsoka and Sabine reach their goals a bit earlier than expected? It is possible, but we honestly think that there are two separate challenges that the show may be facing at this point.

1. Keeping new viewers on board – While Ahsoka was marketed as a series that anyone could enjoy, it did not always feel that way through the first couple of episodes. As a matter of fact, you can argue that it required an encyclopedia for viewers to better understand all the preexisting relationships, the need to locate the map, or who Ezra Bridger really was or why he matters to the larger narrative.

Could the show done a little more to bridge the gap? Absolutely and as a matter of fact, you could argue that they needed to do more.

2. Finding the spirit – The battles in the premiere were great, as were some of the droids and music. Basically, this show had everything that you would want from a Star Wars show visually … but where is the joy? Well, in particular there is a lot of lighthearted fun that is missing from the universe these days. Is this appropriate for a show like Andor? No, but it was there for some of these characters in animated form, and we would like to reemphasize some of that charm in some form here.

Granted, we are just two episodes into a run of eight, so we recognize that there is still a lot of time for all of this to happen. With that, we do suppose the best thing to do is just enjoy the ride — but also hope that the series does continue to find a way to feel accessible.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

