Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 8: Finale cliffhanger hopes

Are you ready to see Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 8 already? This upcoming episode is the all-important finale, and it will be here in just a matter of days!

So what is at the center of this one? Based on all the information we’ve seen so far, it is very much tied to Cruz attending Aaliyah’s wedding in Saudi Arabia and whatever the aftermath of that is. She has her orders to take down Aaliyah’s father, but all of this is complicated by her current emotional state. The romance between Cruz and Aaliyah has absolutely been emotional and heartfelt at times, but there’s long been an inevitable fear we are moving towards this moment. Now, here we are.

Is it a sure thing that we’re going to get a cliffhanger tied to this story, one that sets up season 2? We’re honestly not sure, and some could depend a lot on how the writers choose to explore more things moving forward. Don’t be surprised if the mission regarding Aaliyah’s father is tied up in the finale, and the cliffhanger becomes how Cruz is coping with the aftermath of that. Or, it is possible that we hear something that sets the stage for the primary mission moving forward. At this particular point, we tend to think that either one of these scenarios could be possible.

The most important thing, cliffhanger or not, is simply that we build towards a conclusion that makes sense for these characters. We know that they’ve all been on quite a journey over the course of the past several weeks, and we tend to think that no matter what happens, it’s going to be emotional.

Now, can we just cross our fingers and hope for a renewal here?

