Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 8 (finale): Who could die?

We have to start preparing ourselves for the Special Ops: Lioness season 1 finale in a matter of days, even though doing that is not easy. After all, consider where episode 7 left off, and the fact that multiple characters are, at least at this point, in pretty grave danger.

So who is at the top of the list at this point? Well, we should just go ahead and put Cruz at the top of the list given where she is: Presumably, in Riyadh at Aaliyah’s wedding. We’ve got over in past articles just how much danger she is in trying to fulfill her mission, especially since her feelings are complicating just about everything at this point. She loves her, and we’re pretty sure that Aaliyah loves her back.

However, her being a part of this mission could get her killed; or, it could get Aaliyah killed if their relationship becomes public knowledge. Or, if Aaliyah tries to escape the wedding. That is another really difficult can of worms.

Is there a way that both of them survive? We tend to think so, but that does not guarantee a happy ending. Even if they do, there is also a chance that someone else could get drawn into the line of fire and perish. Consider this for a moment here. Cruz will not have direct contact with her team for a good chunk of this episode and if things really go awry, we do think it’s possible that someone else enters the fray.

Given how violent and difficult this world is, death feels almost inevitable. We’re still rooting for Aaliyah and Cruz to somehow make it out of this and even be together … but the odds are so stacked against. Taylor Sheridan is not making us think anything otherwise, and that is why we enter this story with a significant lump in our throat.

