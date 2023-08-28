The Idol canceled at HBO; no season 2 coming

We don’t think that this will necessarily come as a huge surprise, but it is now official: HBO is not moving forward with The Idol.

According to a report from Deadline, the network has opted against more of the drama starring Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp after a five-episode run earlier this summer. This series (which had Sam Levinson as executive producer) was the subject of tremendous controversy before it even premiered. Once it did, the critical reception was decidedly negative and it became one of the most-derided HBO shows in recent history. While it seemed to get off to a so-so start when it comes to viewership, there’s no indication that those who watched the premiere stuck around for the rest of the series.

In a statement per the aforementioned site, a spokeswoman for HBO had the following to say about the series’ end:

“The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response. After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.”

We tend to think this news speaks to a few things — HBO does still like their shows to be well-loved by most audiences, and we also tend to think that the story itself really didn’t lend itself to a whole lot more. What were they going to do after the events of the season 1 finale, had the show come back? That’s not something that we have a clear answer for, especially because the events of that final episode somehow made the rest of the series feel even worse.

Now, everyone involved gets a chance to move on — and Levinson can focus, at least on the other side of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, on the third season of Euphoria.

