Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3: See new teases!

The folks at Starz have just revealed that the third season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan is going to be arriving on December 1. So what can we say in advance here?

Well, first and foremost, it’s worth noting now that the new episodes could be much more about family than ever before, even if that comes about in some rather awkward ways. Some new photos from the show’s official Twitter show Kanan alongside both Raq and Howard, which makes us think that the three characters together are going to share the screen more than they ever have before.

As for what else we could be seeing, the photos also seem to suggest that Howard will be spending a little bit more time out in the field with Burke, even though there was a lot of tension between the two of them last season and understandably so. Do we need to remind you that she was digging a lot into her own partner?

More so than just these photos, though, the overall vibe that we get with a lot of the season 3 teasers so far is that we are going to get a story here that is really all about how Kanan continues to find himself and overcome adversity. We know that he becomes a hardened criminal and one of the most dangerous guys in New York — there are reasons for that. He takes some of his mom’s business acumen for sure, but then all the tragedy around him informs how he acts. We certainly think some more people close to him are going to die; it’s hard to imagine anything otherwise.

For now, let’s just hope that the season 3 premiere is worth the wait, and sets the stage for some awesome stuff on the other side.

(Photo: Starz.)

