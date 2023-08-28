Transplant season 3 premiere date pushed back at NBC

If you are hoping to see Transplant season 3 on NBC soon, we have news that is both good and bad.

First things first, if you had not heard at all, the Canadian drama will be airing new episodes later this year on the network. It will just be a week later than initially planned. The first date for the show was established to be Thursday, October 5. Instead, it will come on October 12 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. All things considered, that’s not so bad, especially since we’ve waited for so long in order to see the show on US television in general. We do think the show is particularly valuable for the network this year, mostly due to the fact that they need a little bit more programming in the wake of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes pushing things back with the rest of their shows.

If you do want to see a few more details about what lies ahead for Bash and some other characters in season 3, just take a look at the synopsis below:

Season 3 of TRANSPLANT finds Bashir “Bash” Hamed (Hamza Haq, MY SALINGER YEAR) continuing on his journey to start over, but with each new milestone comes a new challenge. While pursuing Canadian citizenship for both himself and his younger sister Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus, ORPHAN BLACK), Bash closely examines who he is becoming in his adopted country. Bash is still being asked to repeatedly prove himself, and while he and his colleagues work to move forward following the dramatic conclusion of Season 2, everyone finds themselves looking to adapt to change and understand how they fit in, both within and beyond the walls of York Memorial Hospital.

Obviously, we are entering a spot on this show where there is a lot of drama across the board, and we are excited to see that play out — alongside, of course, come captivating medical storylines.

