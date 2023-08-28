Claim to Fame season 2 finale preview: The final four face off

Tonight on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see the Claim to Fame season 2 finale — so what is coming up here?

First and foremost, let’s remind you that there is an epic two-hour event ahead. We are starting off with four contestants and over time, we will see things start to whittle down. Before that, though, there are some challenges … including one that could prove rather revealing.

If you head over to TVLine, you can see a sneak peek that really puts the focus on co-host Franklin Jonas introducing a challenge that will push the remaining contestants to reveal the truth. Karsyn, Chris, Gabriel, and Monay all realize that it is every person for themselves at this point, and we do think that this is going to be really competitive.

Also, remember this: If you are Karsyn in particular, you recognize that everyone probably knows who you are. If there is anything that you can do to either give yourself an advantage or work to better guarantee your safety, you have to do that at all costs.

So where is Kevin in this preview? The same spot that he’s been for a little while — working with the Jonas Brothers. We do think that he will be back at some point, but he is trying to balance out doing this show while also performing for their group.

Who is the most likely winner at the moment?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that it’s Monay. Doesn’t it have to be? She has done the best she can to hide her identity, and she’s figured that out … while at the same time learning a lot about her fellow contestants. We don’t want to make any huge assumptions as to where everything is going to moving forward in the finale, but rest assured of this: We are excited to see everything play out!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Claim to Fame, including where we have the contestants ranked entering tonight

What do you want to see entering the Claim to Fame season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some more updates ahead.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







