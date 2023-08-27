Claim to Fame season 2 finale: Who will win? Rankings

As we prepare for the Claim to Fame season 2 finale, let’s go ahead and ask the all-important question: Who is going to win? There are four people left in Karsyn, Gabriel, Chris, and Monay, and they all bring something to the table both socially and strategically.

At the end of the day, though, there can only be one champ … so who is it the most likely to be? If nothing else, you can see some of our own personal rankings on the subject below.

4. Karsyn – Everyone in the house pretty much knowns that she is Dale Earnhardt Jr. at this point. The biggest thing that has saved her so far is the simple fact that people have been so worked-up about Chris. Just how much is she going to be able to hide behind that at this point?

3. Gabriel – If this was two weeks ago, he’d be the #1 favorite by far to win. After all, he’s dominated the individual challenges and also had people really far off the trial of who he really is. The problem now is that at this point, everyone seems to be figuring out that he’s related to Nick Cannon, especially if you think about the previews that have already been shown.

2. Chris – Meanwhile, another preview shows that Gabriel and Monay may be figuring out that he is actually related to Donny Osmond! Now that they’ve figured it out, though, there’s a chance that everything could end up changing to some degree. Great gameplay only goes so far when everyone wants to target you!

1. Monay – Finally, we tend to think that Monay has the perfect combination from someone who could win the season. Not only is she really astute on everyone else, but nobody seems to have any clue who she is! In a competition like this, doesn’t that mean just about everything? Unless they pull JB Smoove out of a hat, she’s got this in the bag.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Claim to Fame right now, including a sneak peek for what lies ahead

Who do you want to see as the winner of Claim to Fame season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







