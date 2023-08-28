Community movie: Who is not returning?

For everyone out there worried, the Community movie is absolutely still happening at Peacock. Are there going to be some delays? It feels like it. After all, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have pushed back production — our hope is that the writers and actors get a fair deal that represents their value soon. At that point, there could be a chance to revisit the subject.

Now, let’s spend a moment discussing the cast. We know that the show’s season 6 cast is slated to return, and we’re of course hoping for good things when it comes to Yvette Nicole Brown and Donald Glover along the way. We’d also be thrilled to see people who also had large arcs over time come back, as well (see: Paget Brewster).

One person who does not seem to be coming back, though, is Keith David, who played Elroy for a significant role throughout the final season on Yahoo! Screen. In a post on Twitter Sunday, David himself confirmed that he would not be coming back for the film.

Could this change? Well, given that we are probably not going to see production on the movie start anytime soon, it does feel like anything could very-well still happen.

Of course, we don’t think it is a secret that we want to see David involved in some form. After all, we are talking here about a fantastic actor who has played and voiced some of our favorite characters of the past few decades. He’s got that signature voice and he brought such a great energy to the series while he was there.

The only person that we can almost guarantee will not be in the movie is Chevy Chase. For all the various reasons why … let’s just say there are a ton of headlines out there about it already. We don’t think that there is much of a reason to regurgitate a lot of it here.

