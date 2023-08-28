When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 5: Will Elizabeth move?

We knew entering When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 5 that we would have a big Elizabeth – Lucas story. Did it come with a good bit of tension? Well, define “tension” since we are talking about two characters who at the end of the day still love and believe in each other. Sometimes, they just are on different wavelengths and that’s okay.

So what did we have a chance to see here? That’s rather simple: Lucas had the big dream of building Elizabeth a grand estate just outside of town. It was a way to surprise her with the biggest of gestures! Unfortunately, there were two issues about this: She didn’t really want to move and in general, she’s not always looking for some of these big gestures from him. Sometimes, love is about the small things and it takes him more time in order to realize that fully.

At the end of the episode, we did see Elizabeth come back to Rosemary in order to reassure her further that she’s not going anywhere. There is something quite valuable about living next door to her best friend, where the two can be there for each other and their children. Community is a big part of what makes Hope Valley the town that it is. We don’t think that Lucas was trying to take that away from her; instead, he is the sort of person who just gets caught up in a dream and sometimes, that dream ends up going a little bit out of control. It can be hard to control that!

In the end, we know that Erin Krakow and Chris McNally’s characters do have something else to look forward to. After all, there’s that wedding still on the horizon! That could become more of a bigger deal as we get closer to the end of the season.

