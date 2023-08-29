Claim to Fame season 2: Karsyn is Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s uncle?

There were some clues that were fairly obvious on Claim to Fame season 2. Karsyn being Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s daughter was one of them. Or, at least that was the case to a certain extent here.

While it was not explicitly clear in the early going that she was related to any racecar driver, once that was figured out it all made some sense. For starters, the producers weren’t going to cast someone related to a relatively obscure driver. At the end of the day, they want the contestants to have a chance of getting answers.

Thanks to some good alliances, Karsyn was probably able to last longer than she would have otherwise — also, she benefited from the whole Jeff Gordon guess for a little while. Making it to the final four was a great achievement, but did she get any further than that?

Well, at the end of the first hour here, Karsyn decided that since everyone probably knew her celebrity relative already, she was willing to take a little bit of a bigger risk. Because of this, she wanted to be the Guesser to have a little bit more of a fighting chance. However, that didn’t exactly work out in the way that she wanted. Gabriel was the Guesser thanks to a last-minute move with Monay, and he guessed her relationship with the racing legend.

Confirmed!

We do feel hard for Karsyn. We actually thought that Dale was her dad for most of the season but as it turns out, he is her uncle! He seemed legitimately stoked for her niece to be on the show, and with her gone, we are now left with Chris, Gabriel, and Monay — three power players — as the last contestants left standing.

