Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere date: Force talk

Is there a chance that we are going to learn a Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere date over the next few days? Well, there is a good case to be made for it at this very moment.

Let’s just think about it this way — it does make a good bit of sense to use one show in the franchise to promote the others. Why wouldn’t the network want to do that? This is something that we are sure they have done in the past, and Friday marks the premiere of Power Book IV: Force season 2.

This time last year, we already had a chance to dive into Raising Kanan. So why haven’t we gotten it back yet? Well, it’s a combination of things. Starz has been in a situation with Lionsgate that has led to a lot of their shows coming back later than expected. Also, it feels like they have also deliberately spaced things out knowing that there could be industry strikes over the summer / early fall. This means there are fewer interruptions in their programming. (Still, we do hope that writers and actors have an opportunity to be paid what they deserve in the near future.)

We do tend to think that Raising Kanan will be out either late this fall or at the start of the new year — the only reason we may not get an official date alongside Force is because it may be a little bit too early for them to release something. Even if they don’t, we have a lot of faith in what lies ahead here. After all, Kanan is getting older and at some point soon, we tend to think there’s going to be an opportunity for him to meet Breeze.

