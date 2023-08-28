Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? It goes without saying, but we do hope the show comes back at some point soon. Is that tonight — or any period of time close to tonight?

Well, this is where we really should go ahead and share where things start here, including some of the bad news. There is no new episode tonight and once again, we remain in this spot where we are waiting to see something else back on the air. Really, it could be four or five months still before the show comes back!

For the time being, the situation with the long-running crime drama is the same as it has always been. We are dealing with a hiatus brought on entirely by the studios and the streaming services failing to pay the actors and writers what they deserve. We know there have been talks between the WGA and the media conglomerate known as the AMPTP. However, they have not brought us to the point where we can say, with confidence, that everything is about to change in some sort of grandiose way.

No matter when NCIS does come back, at least we know that the upcoming season is going to have a lot of interesting twists and turns. First and foremost, though, we imagine that we are going to be questions about Torres and his future after that cliffhanger. We hope that we are going to see some legitimately interesting surprises that allow him to 1) not commit murder and 2) stay with the team long-term. These people are his family! The last thing we want to see is anything that forces him away from this group.

One more thing…

The episode count for season 21 is going to be dramatically lower than we’ve seen in the past. For now, the best-case scenario is something within the 10-13 range.

Related – Be sure to get some more information about NCIS soon, including the possibility of other crossovers

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 21, no matter when it premieres?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







