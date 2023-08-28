Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 5: ‘Ah, Love!’ hopes

Are you ready to dive into Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 5? Well, know this: It will be here in a matter of hours! This episode is titled “Ah, Love!” and on the basis of that alone, this could be one of the most fun stories that we have all season long.

After all, isn’t it great when love is in the air? We tend to think so, but the real twist here is that all three of our main characters could be in situations that are somewhat compromising. Their love interests appear to be Joy, Loretta, and Tobert, and it remains possible that all three of them are suspects in Ben Glenroy’s death!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

If you missed the official synopsis for this episode, here is what it outlines at the moment:

Date night! New York proves itself both a jewel box and a fish tank of romance as Charles, Mabel & Oliver take their relationships to the next stage. And dating can reveal many hidden secrets, too…

Now, we’ve said this before, but we still hold true to it: We have a hard time thinking that Mabel and Tobert is going to be a repeat of her romantic story arcs the past two seasons. The writers have to be aware that Selena Gomez does not need a love interest every single season, right? Maybe this is just us having wishful thinking on the subject, but we do tend to imagine that she may be scoping him out to see if there’s more footage of Ben out there. This is, at least, what we’re expecting from her.

As for Charles, we certainly don’t think he is going to learn that Joy is responsible for Ben’s death. Yet, we do think he’s either going to realize that she is right for him despite his anxiety, or that he really is better off alone. If he lets her linger too long after the blackout proposal and knows he needs to break it off, that is a big hit to his likability.

Related – Get all of the suspects entering Only Murders in the Building season 3

What do you most want to see when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 5?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







