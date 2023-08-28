Stars on Mars season 1 finale: Who won?

Entering the Stars on Mars season 1 finale on Fox tonight, there were five contenders for the grand prize. With that being said, only one of them could be awarded the Brightest Star and all the honor that came with it.

Over the weekend, we analyzed the field that included Tinashe, Porsha Williams, Cat Cora, Paul Pierce, and Adam Rippon. With that, we came to a few different conclusions. First and foremost, we don’t really want to see either Cat or Paul win. It feels weird to say that, since it’s not their fault at all that the competition has played out the way that it has. Yet, it is also hard to be excited about the prospect of either one of them winning given that they were not there from the beginning. We pegged Tinashe as the favorite, mostly due to the fact that she has 1) been there from the beginning and 2) never been in any danger at all of being eliminated.

The final three – Well, we did see the end for Cat and Paul at this point. The final three are the only remaining OG cast members in Adam, Tinashe, and Porsha.

Third Place – Porsha did really well, but this was the end for her … but she still has a lot to be proud about at the end of the day.

The winner – At the end of the day, the winner here was none other than Adam! He is the one who pulled it off, and we gotta give him credit for fighting adversity all season long.

