Claim to Fame season 2 finale: Who won?

Tonight officially brought the Claim to Fame season 2 finale to ABC and with that, everything is getting revealed. Of course, all the rest of the celebrity relatives are going to be identified and beyond just that, there is the competitive aspect of the series. At the end of the day, only one person can win.

Now, let’s lay out for a moment what we thought was going to be happening coming into this — we were pretty darn confident that Monay was going to be the winner. Why? She was the only contestant with consistent cover. Nobody was directly targeting her, and it didn’t seem as though any one had figured out she was related to JB Smoove. Sure, Chris and Gabriel avoided detection for a good while but still, it looked based on the previews that people were figuring this out.

Also, hasn’t Monay shown that she has a real knack for celebrity know-how? We’re still blown away by how well she did during that challenge earlier this season.

