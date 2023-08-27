Dark Winds season 2 episode 6 (finale) promo: Joe’s decision

As so many of you know at this point, Dark Winds season 2 episode 6 is arriving in a matter of days to AMC and AMC+. So what story is at the center of it?

Well, at the center of it at this point appears to be a central question: What we are going to see Joe Leaphorn do in order to get justice, and also what sort of weight it could cause him to carry moving forward. Just remember this for a moment: Killing someone in the real world — or, at least the television shows that try to portray the real world — comes with its fair share of consequences. It is something that lingers with you. It can define you, and that is not even considering some of the other repercussions that can come that not everyone wants to think about right away. Those do still matter, and it is something else that you have to think about not just moving into the finale, but also season 3.

So when will we get more news on a season 3? We would love to hear more about that sooner rather than later, but there are a few different wrinkles that do add a little bit of complications to this. One of the biggest ones is quite simple, as it remains to be seen whether or not anything will be revealed during the WGA or SAG-AFTRA strikes. Obviously, all writers and actors deserve to be paid what they deserve soon, and we hope that it happens.

As for Dark Winds in particular, we just hope that the finale is going to deliver some big, dramatic moments that alter the future of not just Joe Leaphorn, but also Chee and everyone else who inhabits this particular world.

(Photo: AMC.)

