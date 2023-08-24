Dark Winds season 2 episode 6 spoilers: The big finale!

Next week on AMC and AMC+, you are going to have a chance to see Dark Winds season 2 episode 6 — otherwise known as the big finale!

So what will make this particular installment so special? Well, it looks like we could finally be at a point here where justice is served — or, at the very least where Leaphorn and Chee are starting to get all of the answers together. It has been a lot of work for the two to even get to this point, and they are still not at the end of the road. There are some more struggles ahead, and that’s without even mentioning the fact that Manuelito has her own significant story moving forward, as well.

Want to get some more news on what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the Dark Winds season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

Leaphorn and Chee discover evidence that connects their cases, only for Leaphorn to realise justice won’t be easily served. Meanwhile, Manuelito prepares for a big life change.

Is there going to be a certain amount of closure here?

Well, when it comes to the main case / cases at the heart of this story, there is a good chance of that. However, it is important to note that there are a lot of other potential storylines down the road. After all, we are not even close to the end of the source material and because of that, we are just hoping that what we see here is going to eventually dovetail into something else.

Of course, we also imagine that this episode is going to contain everything else that you’ve loved when it comes to this show over the years, whether it be great characters and a unique setting that you don’t see all that often in the world of TV.

(Photo: AMC.)

