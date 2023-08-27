Rabbit Hole season 2: Why no renewal update?

Given that it has been months since the season 1 finale ended, what is going on here when it comes to Rabbit Hole season 2 renewal? Is there a good chance for one at Paramount+?

We should just start off by saying that we very-much understand anyone who has questions at this point about what is going on with this show. How do we frame it? Well, some of it may be due to the streaming service assessing their options and looking at budgets. A lot of providers right now are cutting a ton of content left and right, and that could prove to be the case here, also. Meanwhile, we can’t forget about the fact that we are now almost four months into the ongoing WGA strike, and that is very much keeping a lot of conversations from happening with the creative team. (Of course, all of this could be easily rectified if writers were just paid what they deserve at the end of the day — though there aren’t a lot of conversations happening this weekend.)

We certainly do think the end of Rabbit Hole season 1 sets the stage for season 1, and the subject matter of the story overall feels more topical than ever. Just think about it like this — couldn’t this show be more equipped to talk about AI than the bulk of other ones out there?

Also, we can’t forget one other huge international selling point: The presence of Kiefer Sutherland. In between 24 and Designated Survivor, doesn’t he have to be considered one of the biggest television stars in the entire world? At the very least, this is what we tend to think.

If we do get another season…

We will have to wait a long time to see it. Think late 2024 or early 2025, at the earliest … but there could be more time to discuss that in the event a renewal happens.

