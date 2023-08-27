The Gilded Age season 2: Why the move to Sundays?

Just a matter of days ago, HBO revealed that The Gilded Age season 2 is finally going to arrive in October, and that’s not the only thing that is notable. After all, the show is going to be moving to Sunday nights for the first time! This is a primo night for the network; back on season 1, the Julian Fellowes drama aired on Monday nights, a spot where it garnered significantly less attention.

So what is the reason for the move? That is something that we can understand there being questions about, and it is ultimately all tied to a pretty unexpected thing: The SAG-AFTRA strike. Filming for The Gilded Age wrapped a while ago and because of that, it has not run into any trouble being completed thanks to the strike. There may be some concerns that HBO has about potentially not having any of the cast available to promote the season, but they recognize that the series already has a following. It should be fine.

The Sunday move has a lot to do with another show in True Detective being delayed. We believe that originally, the plan here was for the show to premiere with season 4 this fall; however, the promotional issues are there for this show, and it has a big name in Jodie Foster at the top of the cast. This all seemingly led to HBO delayed it into 2024 in the hopes that the strike will be over there. The Gilded Age has taken its spot on the schedule.

We do think that this move should help the historical drama gain a larger following and with that, we do hope that it will get a season 3. One thing that is probably going for it right now is the oh-so-simple fact that there is not going to be a ton of scripted content this fall, and this could help a show like this out. Or, at the very least, this is what we’re hoping for.

Of course, we also just hope that the series is as layered and fascinating as it was the first go-around.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Gilded Age right now, including a season 2 teaser

What do you most want to see moving into The Gilded Age season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







