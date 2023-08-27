Yellowstone season 5 updated episode count: When will we learn?

As some of you out there are very much aware at this point, Yellowstone season 5 is very much within a state of flux. How much so? Well, for starters, the episode count could change!

Let’s start things off here by saying the following: Back when season 5 of the Kevin Costner series was first announced, there was no indication that it was going to be the final one. That’s not something that anyone knew at the time! It puts us now in this position where there is uncertainty around just about every corner. Taylor Sheridan now has to find a way to cultivate a full-on series finale and more than likely, that will require more than just the six remaining episodes currently on schedule.

So with all of this in mind, when will a decision be made on episode count? More than likely, this is something that is going to come out once Sheridan is actually able to get back to work. Just remember for a moment here that the WGA strike remains ongoing, and we are getting closer and closer to the four-month mark of that. We don’t have any indication that we’re going to be at the end of it anytime soon. All TV writers, after all, need to be paid what they deserve — most of them aren’t even 10% as successful as Sheridan.

From the standpoint of Paramount Network, we think they are carrying with them a pretty simple philosophy, one where they are fine with the show being however long it needs to be. What matters to them the most is finding a way to properly tell the remaining story of the Duttons, and then also working to set the stage for whatever is next.

Is there a spin-off happening? It sure feels that way, but nobody knows exactly what that will be or how it will look.

