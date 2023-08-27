Love Island USA season 6: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?

Following tonight’s big season 5 finale over at Peacock, can you expect a Love Island USA season 6 renewal down the road? Or, are we at the point where we’re almost at the end of things now?

First and foremost, we should start off here by noting the following: The folks at the streaming service really want things to work here! Remember that they’ve also got Love Island Games and in general, the UK version of the show is a smash all over the globe. When Peacock first picked up the show after a few years at CBS, its goal was rather simple: To put it on the map and attract a lot of younger customers. We’re sure that they don’t want to move away from that yet. While we wouldn’t say that it has the American audience of a Love Is Blind or the mainstream TV exposure of The Bachelor, it does have an extremely loyal following.

As a matter of fact, we’ll go ahead and say that we’d be shocked if there is not a Love Island USA season 6 down the road. We do think it was smart to move this season back to Fiji, and the entertainment value is going to be here.

Now if you are wondering when exactly another season could air, this is where we tell you to exercise a certain degree of patience. There is not going to be an announcement on this for a while, and nor should you expect one. All we can say is that summer will always be the perfect spot for a show like this, given that it is fun, breezy, and you want to stream it at a time when people are looking for this sort of content and there is less competition elsewhere.

Honestly, we don’t think there’s all that much that needs to change — the format is successful for a reason! You just need to ensure that you cast the right people.

(Photo: Peacock.)

