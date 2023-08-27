Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 8/27?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We obviously know that the interest is out there for more. As for whether or not we are going to get more, though, that remains to be seen.

For the time being, let’s just start off here by noting this: The late-night show is once again off the air, and not all that much has changed in that department. Would it be nice to have a return date here? Sure, but that is really up to HBO, plus the other networks and streaming services, in order to better figure that out.

Let’s go ahead and summarize the situation with the following, if you are not aware yet: The writers and actors across the industry remain on strike, and for the writers in particular, we are nearing the four-month mark. There was some progress over the past few weeks, but it seems as though everything is at a standstill once more after a recent offer by the conglomerate the AMPTP came out in the press. Now, the current situation remains tenuous. Last Week Tonight, just like the rest of late-night television, is going to be off the air until these strikes end.

Now, here is where things get complicated: Unless the networks and streamers pay the writers and actors what they deserve over the next few weeks, there’s a chance that Oliver’s show could be MIA for the rest of the year. We know that it has a shorter turnaround to new episodes than a lot of standard scripted shows, but a typical season for it typically wraps in November. Would it stay on the air longer, if given the opportunity? That is certainly something to wonder about, but we aren’t going to sit here and say that anything is guaranteed.

Over the past few months, the only way to see Oliver has been on an impromptu standup comedy tour, one that would have never happened were it not for the strikes. Hopefully, that will change within the months ahead.

(Photo: HBO.)

