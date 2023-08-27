Stars on Mars season 1 finale preview: Who should win?

As we do get ourselves prepared to see the Stars on Mars season 2 finale on Fox tomorrow night, let’s get to a big question here. Who will be winning the competition at the end of the day?

Well, given that this is the very first season of the Fox series, we don’t want to sit here and draw any assumptions as to how things are going to go or what contestants will be rewarded / not rewarded for thanks to what’s happened in the past. Instead, we want to simply rank the final five based on what we’ve seen so far. Remember that before the final challenge, the field will be narrowed down to three, so we won’t see everyone battling it out at the very end.

Without further ado, it’s just go ahead and get to some of those rankings, shall we?

5. Paul Pierce – Just remember that he showed up late and, beyond just that, hasn’t really done that much to seem like a runaway candidate to win this whole thing.

4. Cat Cora – She is also a late arrival to Mars, but we give her a slight edge over Paul in that she has really played the game hard the past couple of weeks.

3. Adam Rippon – Kudos to Adam for making it to this point and avoiding elimination the few times that he was in danger. Yet, he has been in danger far more than the other two OG cast members left.

2. Porsha Williams – She’s really proven to be an excellent leader on this show and it’s been really fun to watch her! She has been close to elimination before, but not often.

1. Tinashe – She has to be the runaway favorite, right? She has never been close to elimination, and she did a great job as both Base Commander and then Mission Specialist, a role that she had twice.

