Stars on Mars season 1 finale promo: The final challenge

Next week on Fox, we are going to have a chance to see the Stars on Mars season 1 finale. Isn’t there a ton to be excited about here?

Well, we should start by noting who is left in the running: Adam Rippon, Tinashe, Porsha Williams, Cat Cora, and Paul Pierce. All of them are contenders, but it seems like two people are going to be cut before we even get to the final challenge. From there, you will have one final challenge for the remaining contenders, with the winner being crowned the “Brightest Star” in the galaxy.

So who will most likely emerge as the champ? Well, it is really hard to say since there are so many components that could go along with this. From an athletic perspective, you obviously have to go with Adam or Paul; however, Tinashe has shown herself to be incredibly intelligent the whole way through. If there is one person we tend to think is going to win this whole thing, it is probably going to be her.

We’ve said this already, but for us personally we’d rather see the winner be someone who has been a part of the show from the very beginning. That makes the experience feel that much more whole.

One more thing to note entering the finale…

There is a chance that this is the end of the series just as much as it is the end of the season. The ratings for season 1 have not been stellar, and that means the odds of a renewal are very much up in the air.

Do we want to see more of this show? With a few tweaks to make the strategy more critical to the story, it could be worthwhile to bring back. We just think that for the first few weeks, it was just hard for anyone to know just what the show really was, let alone how to play the game.

What did you think about the events of Stars on Mars season 1 episode 11?

