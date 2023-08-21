Stars on Mars season 1 episode 12 (finale) spoilers: Who will win?

Next week on Fox you are going to see Stars on Mars season 1 episode 12 arrive — otherwise known as the big finale!

So what is going to happen over the course of this? Well, for most of the season, one of our big questions was how exactly the endgame was going to be constructed here, given that there was not exactly a whole lot of clarity for most of the season. Is this going to be strategy-based, or something a little more physical/mental? Based on the early details that we have, it feels more like the latter.

To get a much better sense of things, go ahead and check out the full Stars on Mars season 1 finale synopsis below…

The five remaining crewmates endure their last days on the red planet with a suspenseful double-extraction, followed by the final three stars competing in a concluding double-phase mission. To be the last celebronaut standing, the surviving space invaders must correctly answer trivia questions from the hab manual and advance to the final challenge, where they must properly assemble a satellite tower and broadcast a personalized message to Earth. Find out who outlasts the competition and claims the title of brightest star in the galaxy in the all-new “Brightest Star” season finale episode of Stars on Mars airing Monday, August 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SMA-112) (TV-14 L)

At the very least, it doesn’t sound like this final challenge is purely physical, since putting together this tower could be somewhat similar to a puzzle. We hope that it really tests multiple aspects of the game at the same time, and that it is competitive to the very end.

Also, we have to prepare for the season finale to also potentially be the series finale, given that at the time of this writing, there is no confirmation that we are getting a season 2. The ratings have not necessarily been out of this world here…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Stars on Mars season 1 episode 12?

