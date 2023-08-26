Bob Barker, iconic The Price is Right host, dead at 99

This morning, the news came out that the world of daytime TV lost one of its biggest icons. Bob Barker, who hosted The Price is Right for decades, has died at the age of 99.

For thirty-five years beginning in 1972, Barker served as the emcee for one of the most chaotic and memorable game shows of its era. He was known for his quick wit, iconic microphone, and way in which he introduced many of the games. Think about Cliffhanger, Plinko, Hole in One, and many others that we’ve seen over the years.

Our experience with Barker is likely similar to many others. He was a staple when we would be home from school for the summer, or on sick days where we would lie in bed and watch him lead the contestants through pricing games. He was often the voice for a lot of the people — if someone made a terrible guess, he was there to give a disapproving look. He understood the affection many had for him and he leaned into it at times. He became so famous that when Drew Carey took over the role in 2007, there were questions as to whether or not The Price is Right could survive. That had less to do with Carey as a talent, and more with the indelible mark that Barker had on the series.

Of course, we also cannot speak of Bob without noting his work in animal rights, including his famous reminder to have your pets spayed or neutered, which he said at the end of every single broadcast. He also had a breakout pop-culture moment thanks to his scenes with Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore, one of the most memorable comedies of its era. It is a part of what made the golf pricing game on The Price Is Right so much more fun.

We imagine that more tributes are going to come out to Barker over the coming days, including some sort of special on The Price is Right itself as well as other CBS programs. Those who are deeply entrenched in the world of game shows may even remember him on Truth or Consequences. He leaves behind such a legacy as an entertainer and a staple of the childhoods of many. It will be hard for anyone else to surpass this.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Barker’s friends, family, and all who loved him during this difficult time.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







