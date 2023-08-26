When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 9: Who is in danger?!

There are a number of different traditions that make When Calls the Heart the popular show that it is, and that includes occasionally making viewers shake in their boots over a main character’s fate.

Let’s put it like this: Is there a season that goes by where we aren’t worried about someone possibly getting killed off? There are obvious reasons (Jack) why we’re meant to be worried about such situations when they arrive, but we tend to view most of these as the classic TV fake-outs. We don’t think When Calls the Heart is out to remove characters from the Hope Valley equation unless an actor is leaving the show. Still, season 10 episode 9 (airing late next month) is going to present a potentially-chilling scenario for Kevin McGarry’s Nathan.

In other words, we’d advice you to go ahead and have your hankies at the ready just in case. For starters, this episode is titled “Deep Water,” which sounds like the name of a horror movie where a shark attacks a group of unsuspecting surfers. That’s probably not happening here (that’d probably require time-travel and/or surfboards), but the synopsis below does still hint at jeopardy:

Everyone helps Rosemary as the governor visits early. Meanwhile, Nathan is called away to help with land trouble, only to find himself in unexpected danger and with surprising intel.

So what is the intel?

That is another mystery, which leads us to what we’d consider to be the ideal scenario here. First and foremost, Nathan survives, largely because there is no other real solution that we want in this instance. From there, he then finds a way to pass along this information to an interested party, where he can save the day and everyone can celebrate this character further.

After all, we do appreciate it whenever When Calls the Heart can lean into his Mountie side here and there! Sure, we enjoy love triangles and also watching him be there for Allie, but it’s nice to get some action-heavy moments here and there! The best version of the Hallmark hit is when it is giving you all the genres … and also keeping you on the edge of your seat. (As we said earlier, they like to make you sweat here and there.)

While you have to wait for “Deep Water,” remember another installment is set to arrive tomorrow night.

Related – Want to see a sneak preview for the next episode?

What are you most hoping to see for Nathan through the rest of When Calls the Heart season 10?

Give us your predictions below! Also, come back tomorrow for another look at what lies ahead this season.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







