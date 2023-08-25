When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 5: Lucas’ house plan

As we prepare to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 5 on Hallmark Channel this week, why not talk about Lucas? After all, for weeks now we have heard that the character would have a surprise for Elizabeth during “Life is But a Dream,” and we do now have a slightly better sense of precisely what said surprise is.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak peek for this particular episode that puts the focus on what Lucas has cooking up: A house he wants to build for Elizabeth on the edge of town. He’s already in the process of gathering materials! We probably don’t need to tell you this, but Chris McNally’s character obviously means well. He wants to provide for his family, and he obviously realizes that creating a home is something that a lot of people love.

Of course, the tricky part of it here is that Elizabeth and Little Jack already have a home, and they may love the location of it already. Remember how she’s said that she really enjoys the little things sometimes more than the big gestures? It would be wise for Lucas to keep that in mind here and have a conversation with her — just in case this isn’t actually what she really wants.

In the end, we knew that there were going to be a few bumps in the road for the couple this season, mostly because there almost always is for any relationship. Could this be a prime example of some of what was being discussed?

If nothing else, we’re sure that we will get to the other side of whatever happens here over the course of this episode — and from there, we’ll check the other side of the horizon.

How do you think Elizabeth will react to Lucas’ surprise on When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 5?

