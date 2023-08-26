Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Week 4 Veto players!

Welcome to day 25 in the Big Brother 25 house! For some of the people in the game, it has to feel like day 80. We’re a quarter of the way through the game, and today is going to be a pivotal one for a handful of people … especially Jag.

Sometimes, in sports you have a “win or go home” game. That could be the case for him today. Cameron has him nominated alongside Blue and while there are people who might use the Veto on him if they win, he’s going based on their word. That’s a tricky thing to measure in a game where backstabbing is akin to living, breathing, or gulping down slop. There’s also a good chance that anyone claiming they’re going to use the Veto on him is going to just throw it; or, they may not even play anyway.

Given that Jag just won the necklace last week, he’s got a good chance of doing so again — but so does Cameron, who can be pretty darn tenacious when he wants to be! The guy spent almost 14 hours in Pressure Cooker; it’s best not to rule him and his massive mane of hair out entirely.

The Veto Players for the week

Obviously you have the HoH and the nominees, but you can add in here Mecole and Jared. It seems for now that Matt is playing, but we will update that in due time.

For Mecole, Jag has already spoken to her in the hopes that she would use it on him, even though the two hardly have some sort of deep strategic or social-game history. Either she won’t try to win it or probably keep things the same, especially since Izzy is a possible replacement nominee.

For Jared, this is where things get hilarious. What if he uses it on Blue, Izzy goes up, and then Izzy freaks out and exposes Jared? Maybe this is fanfiction, but it is a really fun thing to think about. As many of you probably know at this point, we tend to root for the outcome that most makes us laugh.

Now, would Matt use the Veto if he won? He has been close to both Jag and Blue, but he has also grown increasingly close to Cirie … who probably does not want it used since that means one of her allies likely goes up on the block. We tend to think that in Cameron’s heart, he wants Izzy gone this week. He just doesn’t want to risk his game to do it.

What do you think about the draw for today’s Big Brother 25 Veto Competition?

Share below! Also, we will be back soon with more on who won, and what that means for the rest of the week moving forward.

