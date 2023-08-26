Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Matt joins Cirie’s extended family

While we can all argue as to whether or not Big Brother 25 has been great for actual gameplay, we can say this with confidence: It has been fantastic for unintentional comedy.

Take this for example: Going into the game, we all thought that Cirie would have this huge advantage because her son Jared is there to pass back information. Was that useful early in the game, especially with the formation of Reilly’s Family Style alliance? Sure, but let’s not forget that Cameron was a rat back then too. Since that time, Cirie has also had Izzy to pass information back from wherever she goes, leading a lot of people to joke online that she is basically Cirie’s daughter in the game. Meanwhile, Jared has become more and more of a liability than an asset, largely due to his relationship with Blue distracting him from doing anything substantive in the game. He and Izzy are both at risk of being a replacement nominee this week under Head of Household Cameron. (Quick reminder that Jag and Blue were the two initial nominees.)

Now, can you go ahead and add Matt to Cirie’s extended family? Is he changing his last name to Fields? Well, let’s give some context here. Back when Reilly was in the game and before she left, she told Matt to trust Cirie. Given that Matt listens to even the ghost of Reilly more than anyone, he’s done that — especially tonight, when he ratted out an alliance Cameron was trying to form without her in it to Cirie. He’s going to play along, but also pass back information. He also made it clear that Cory was also playing along with Cameron’s plan for self-preservation.

Can you say that Cirie has an unfair advantage because of Jared? Sure, but we’d say that her advantage is that she is a million times better at strategy than most of the house. Some of that is due to experience, but she was pretty darn good back on Survivor Panama: Exile Island. (Also, remember some of the egos she had to massage on that season.)

Post-nomination Paranoia

Izzy is currently in mid-meltdown, thinking that she will be the replacement nominee and she very well could. Red has already told Cameron he personally doesn’t want to get Izzy out this week, largely because he also trust Cirie. (What relative is Red in the Fields family? The one Cirie wants to leave?)

Meanwhile, Cameron has lied to Cirie and claimed that Cory, the same Cory supposedly in his planned alliance, will be his replacement nominee. Jag is the clear target if things stay the same, but we’d still keep watch for whether or not Cirie tries to flip it to get Jared’s showmance out of the game. We think the CBS edit has made it pretty clear already what his mom thinks about all of this…

Everyone in the house should be going to bed soon, mostly because a lot of them were up the whole darn night for the Pressure Cooker, which came a minute from tying the all-time record per most estimations online. So close … just like America was to beating Cameron. Luckily if you are an America fan (as we are), it is a relief to know that she won’t be going anywhere for the time being.

What do you think: Where does Matt stack up in the Cirie Fields extended family?

Is he setting himself up for a fifth-place fall or something close to that? Share in the comments, and also come back soon for more live-feed coverage.

