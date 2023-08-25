Heels season 2 episode 5: Is Crystal Tyler leaving the DWL?

At the end of Heels season 2 episode 5, a big question came out when it came to Crystal Tyler. Is she gone from the DWL for good? Is what is going on here with her actually going to stick?

First, let’s begin here by summarizing what we actually saw over the course of the episode. Crystal, along with Ace, took part in the wrestling cross-promotion with Gully by heading down to Dystopia. As a part of the script there, she agreed to “sign” a new deal that would guarantee her $100,000 from the start. (Oh, and she also got to whack Jack Spade with a steel chair.) This was all for the show, but what if it’s not?

Based on both the end of the episode tonight and where the story could be going coming up, it feels like one of the main storylines is going to be learning here whether or not Crystal really thinks that Dystopia is better for her career right now. Financially, it certainly is, and it can also get her more exposure with a larger roster of other female performers. However, it also gets her away from everyone else she loves back in Duffy. It’s actually a tougher choice to make, but it all may be necessary if she wants to ascend to becoming some sort of national superstar in sports entertainment.

Of course, what Crystal does not know, at least for now, is that the Continuum streaming service may have interest in the DWL. However, at the same time she also doesn’t know some of the money problems that are going on behind the scenes and have been for many years. These are some that Jack himself doesn’t even know about, and doesn’t it mean that the stage could be set for a really crazy end of the season?

If nothing else, we are very-much curious to see what Crystal is going to do from here.

